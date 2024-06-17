Dream State have booked a new UK tour for autumn

Dream State have announced a new headline tour.
The dates follow on from their recent EP, ‘Still Dreaming’, as well as their set at Download earlier this month.
Speaking about the tour, the band comment: “We’re so excited to announce that we’ll be back on tour later this October and November across UK and Europe, headlining Europe for the first time ever! Join us for some of our biggest shows ever, we can’t wait to see you all.”
The new dates read:
OCTOBER
26 Clwb ifor Bach, Cardiff
27 Hairy Dog, Derby
29 Key Club, Leeds
30 The Garage, London
31 The 1865, Southampton
NOVEMBER
2 Core Festival, Stuttgart
3 AB Club, Brussels
4 Tsunami Club, Cologne
5 Dynamo, Eindhoven
6 De Helling, Utrecht
7 Headcrash, Hamburg
9 Glazart, Paris