Dream State have booked a new UK tour for autumn

Dream State have announced a new headline tour.

The dates follow on from their recent EP, ‘Still Dreaming’, as well as their set at Download earlier this month.

Speaking about the tour, the band comment: “We’re so excited to announce that we’ll be back on tour later this October and November across UK and Europe, headlining Europe for the first time ever! Join us for some of our biggest shows ever, we can’t wait to see you all.”

The new dates read:

OCTOBER

26 Clwb ifor Bach, Cardiff

27 Hairy Dog, Derby

29 Key Club, Leeds

30 The Garage, London

31 The 1865, Southampton

NOVEMBER

2 Core Festival, Stuttgart

3 AB Club, Brussels

4 Tsunami Club, Cologne

5 Dynamo, Eindhoven

6 De Helling, Utrecht

7 Headcrash, Hamburg

9 Glazart, Paris