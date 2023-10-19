Dream State are teasing a new EP with title-track ‘Still Dreaming’: “We feel this is our best work to date”

Dream State have announced a new EP, ‘Still Dreaming’.

Set for release on 26th January, they’ve also shared the title-track ahead of their upcoming European tour, which includes a handful of UK shows this November and December.

Speaking about the new single, the band explain: “This is our most emotive and personal song we’ve released yet. It symbolises not giving up on your dreams no matter what hurdles and obstacles life throws at you. Never let your dreams just be dreams! We hope it serves as a motivating anthem for anyone that listens, as it means a lot to us.”

Of the EP, they add: “We feel this is our best work to date, and we’re so excited for everyone to hear it! It felt like it came together naturally, with everyone collaborating in some way. We worked closely together to see if what we can bring to the table instrumentally/vocally can enhance the structure of the songs, using our own individual skillsets.

“This EP has been another way for Jessie to express her pent up emotions and release some of the negativity in her brain in a non destructive way, to showcase how even when you’re at your lowest, or darkest point in life, that there’s always light at the end of the tunnel, and you can get through it!

“It’s quite emotional listening back to the record because there was a period where the band was so close to stopping altogether. We think this whole EP stands for not giving up and our perseverance. We hope everyone enjoys it as much as we enjoyed making it!”

Check it out below; the EP’s full tracklisting reads:

Introduction

Still Dreaming

Chin Up Princess

Calling Out

Anxious State Of Mind

Set Free

Day Seeker