Dream Wife have covered t.A.T.u.’s “undeniable bop” ‘All The Things She Said’, and announced a new tour

Dream Wife have covered t.A.T.u.’s ‘All The Things She Said’.

The track follows on from their new album ‘Social Lubrication’, which came out last year and you can read ALL ABOUT in the June 2023 issue of Dork.

Of the release, the band comment: “The legacy of All The Things She Said is a total paradox – being both one of the most high profile examples of queerbaiting in pop culture and also one of the only positive depictions of same sex attraction us and our peers came across as youngsters. That and… it’s also an undeniable bop and everytime we play it live it absolutely pops off!

“We recorded our cover of All The Things She Said in a studio on the outskirts of Prague during our European headline tour. We had no idea what to expect from our first show in Prague and were thrilled to play to a room full of the most stylish lesbians (and lesbian adjacent people) we have ever seen. It felt cathartic, redemptive and very sexually charged to play this track live for such a receptive audience – as Queer people, for Queer people.”

The trio have also announced a new tour. Catch them live at the following:

MARCH

23 Bristol, UK @ Ritual Union (SWX)

JUNE

6 Tours, France @ Festival Aucard de Tours

7 Rouen, France @ Rush Festival

8 Paris, France @ Petit Bain

AUGUST

24 Reading, UK @ Reading Festival

25 Leeds, UK @ Leeds Festival

OCTOBER

24 Brighton, UK @ Club Revenge

25 Newport, UK @ The Corn Exchange

26 Falmouth, UK @ The Cornish Bank

31 London, UK @ The Underworld

NOVEMBER

1 Hebden Bridge, UK @ The Trades Club

2 Birkenhead, UK @ Future Yard