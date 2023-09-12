DORK RADIO

DOWNLOAD THE DORK RADIO APP

IOS

ANDROID

Dream Wife are the special guests for this week’s Down With Boring

We've delayed this week's show for 24 hours so the trio could drop their new single, 'Love You More'.

Dream Wife are the special guests on tonight’s (Tuesday 12th September) edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show, Down With Boring.

Delaying this week’s broadcast for 24 hours so the trio could drop their new single, ‘Love You More’, they’re part of a packed show that features the new album from Olivia Rodrigo (it’s all anyone is talking about, anyway), plus new music from CMAT, Romy, Divorce and more. Oh, and for some reason, Lou Bega’s ‘Mambo No. 5’. We don’t like to ask.

You can catch this week’s Down With Boring on Dork Radio, tonight at 8pm BST. If you miss it, don’t worry – you’ll be able to download the new edition of Down With Boring via all the usual podcast providers, including Apple PodcastsSpotifyaCast and more.

Not only that, you can find this and the complete back catalogue of Down With Boring in the new Dork Radio app. Available for iOS and Android, it also allows you to tune into Dork Radio live on the go, and get all the latest music news direct to your mobile device. You can also listen at readdork.com/radio, or via TuneIn on iOS, Android and more.

Down With Boring broadcasts every fortnight at 8pm BST on Dork Radio.

SHARE:

--:--
--:--
  • cover
    Dork Radio
LATEST
Features
Prima Queen and Shanghai Baby are set to dazzle at the next SON Estrella Galicia x Paper Dress Vintage night
Music News
Magnolia Park have announced a new Halloween mixtape featuring nothing,nowhere, Ethan Ross and more
Music News
Jockstrap & Taylor Skye have announced a new remix album, 'I<3UQTINVU'
Music News
Soft Play have announced an intimate new London show
Music News
Poppy has released 'Motorbike' from her upcoming new album, 'Zig'
READ MORE