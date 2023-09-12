Dream Wife are the special guests for this week’s Down With Boring

Dream Wife are the special guests on tonight’s (Tuesday 12th September) edition of our flagship podcast-slash-radio-show, Down With Boring.

Delaying this week’s broadcast for 24 hours so the trio could drop their new single, ‘Love You More’, they’re part of a packed show that features the new album from Olivia Rodrigo (it’s all anyone is talking about, anyway), plus new music from CMAT, Romy, Divorce and more. Oh, and for some reason, Lou Bega’s ‘Mambo No. 5’. We don’t like to ask.

