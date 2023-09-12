Dream Wife have shared a new single ahead of their upcoming tour dates – check out ‘Love You More’

The band released their new album 'Social Lubrication' in June via Lucky Number.

Dream Wife have shared a new single, ‘Love You More’.

The track follows on from their new album, ‘Social Lubrication’, which came out earlier this year and you can read ALL ABOUT in the June 2023 issue of Dork. It’s also accompanied by a tour this October.

“‘Love You More’ is not your typical love song, but a love song to the self and choosing to love perfectly imperfect bodies,” they explain. “It has a gritty underbelly, dealing with self-acceptance, body dysmorphia, disaster capitalism, climate collapse and depression. From the micro to the macro, the song explores the relationship between the self and both the body and the earth as experiences of home, as a vessel for feeling.”

Catch the band live at the following:

OPCTOBER
5 Manchester, UK @ New Century Hall*
6 Birmingham, UK @ Castle & Falcon*
7 Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew (Matinee show)*
7 Bristol, UK @ Strange Brew*
8 Leeds, UK @ Brudenell Social Club*
10 Dublin, Ireland @ The Grand Social†
11 Limerick, Ireland @ Dolans†
12 Galway, Ireland @ Roisin Dubh†
19 London, UK @ Electric Brixton

NOVEMBER
4 Brighton, UK @ Mutations Festival

Check out the new single below.

