Drug Church have announced their new album ‘PRUDE’ with a song about envying dogs – check out ‘Demolition Man’

Drug Church have announced their new album ‘PRUDE’.

Set for release on 4th October via Pure Noise Records, the punk band are teasing the release with early single ‘Demolition Man’.

The full-length – which follows the band’s 2022 album ‘Hygiene’ – was produced by longtime collaborator Jon Markson, and clocks in at just 28 minutes.

Frontman Patrick Kindlon says of ‘Demolition Man’: “A song about envying dogs because they know what they’ve gotta do each day. I’m sure dogs are often confused, but they always have the north star of instinct. People live without it.”

Check it out below.

Drug Church have also confirmed a number of live shows, including appearances at Riot Fest in Chicago and Aftershock Festival in Sacramento.

The dates in full read:

JULY

20 Amityville Music Hall, Amityville, NY, USA

21 Salty’s Beach Bar, Lake Como, NJ, USA

SEPTEMBER

20-22 Riot Fest, Chicago, IL, USA

26 Louder Than Life, Louisville, KY, USA

OCTOBER

6 Furnace Fest, Birmingham, AL, USA

10 Aftershock Festival, Sacramento, CA, USA

11 Best Friends Forever Festival, Las Vegas, NV, USA