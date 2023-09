Drug Store Romeos, Lucinda Chua and more have joined the line-up for Mirrors.

The London all-dayer will take place on 28th October in various venues in Hackney, including St John’s at Hackney Church, Moth Club, Oslo and Hackney Social.

Also newly added to the bill Florence Sinclair, Iceboy Violet, Pencil, Robbie & Mona, and C Turtle. They join the likes of John Carroll Kirby, Dur-Dur Band International, Lowertown and Prima Queen.

Visit mirrorslondon.com for more information.