Dua Lipa, Coldplay and SZA are headlining Glastonbury 2024, with LCD Soundsystem, Idles, The National, The Last Dinner Party and more

Dua Lipa, Coldplay, and SZA are set to headline Glastonbury Festival this year, with a lineup that also boasts the talents of Little Simz, LCD Soundsystem, Burna Boy, and a special appearance by Shania Twain in the “legend” slot.

Coldplay, a band with a deep-rooted history with Glastonbury, marks a milestone by headlining the Pyramid Stage for the fifth time, the most in the festival’s history. Dua Lipa, meanwhile, returns to Glastonbury following the announcement of her third album, ‘Radical Optimism’. Her previous appearance in 2017 was a breakout moment for the star, with her first headline performance at the festival set to provide a showcase of her evolving sound, said to be influenced by psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop.

SZA makes her Glastonbury debut as a Pyramid Stage headliner, following a year of critical and commercial success following her late-2022 album, ‘SOS’. Shania Twain, meanwhile, follows a successful UK arena tour with a legends slot appearance that’s sure to provide more than one Glastonbury moment.

Joining these headliners are a host of acclaimed artists. The Pyramid Stage will also feature performances by LCD Soundsystem, PJ Harvey, Cyndi Lauper, Janelle Monáe, Seventeen, and Olivia Dean. The Other Stage sees Idles, Disclosure, and The National take headline slots, with performances by Two Door Cinema Club, Camila Cabello, Avril Lavigne, Bombay Bicycle Club, Bloc Party, The Last Dinner Party, and Confidence Man.

West Holts stage will host Jungle, Jessie Ware, and Justice, alongside artists like Nia Archives, Danny Brown, Black Pumas, Brittany Howard, Sugababes, and Squid. Woodsies stage brings Jamie xx, Gossip, and James Blake to the forefront, with Sampha, Romy, Declan McKenna, Yard Act, Arlo Parks, Alvvays, Blondshell, Kenya Grace, Soccer Mommy, Remi Wolf, Mannequin Pussy, Newdad, High Vis, and Kneecap also on the bill.

The Park stage will feature headliners Fontaines DC, Peggy Gou, and London Grammar, with performances by King Krule, Orbital, Ghetts, Aurora, The Breeders, Mount Kimbie, Dexys, Lankum, Baxter Dury, The Mary Wallopers, Barry Can’t Swim, Bar Italia, and more.

The announcement ends speculation about the lineup, which has been released later than usual. Additional acts are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks.

Glastonbury 2024 takes place between 26th and 30th June 2024.