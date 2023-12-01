Dua Lipa has released an early holiday gift for fans – an extended edit of ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has dropped an extended edit of her single ‘Houdini’.

The song follows on from ‘Dance The Night’, which features on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie alongside HAIM, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice and more.

“This track represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom,” she says of the original. “’Houdini’ is very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end.

“You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way. I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”

Of the extended edit, she adds: “When I was in the studio working on ‘Houdini’ with my collaborators, we always had this dream of releasing a clubby, house mix of the record. The song was already the perfect soundtrack to a sweaty night out, but the new third verse just takes it to a whole new level. We’re putting it out into the world a little earlier than expected, but the fans just couldn’t wait! Think of it as an early holiday gift from me to you.”

Dua last released a full-length album in 2020, ‘Future Nostalgia’, followed by a huge world tour, wrapping up in late 2022.

Check out the new edit below.