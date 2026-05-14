Dua Lipa
has announced a new live album and concert film, ‘Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico)’.
Recorded across three sold-out shows at Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros
during the final stretch of her ‘Radical Optimism
’ tour, the concert film will premiere on Dua’s YouTube channel at 6pm BST on 21st May, with the live album following on 22nd May via Warner Records.
Alongside the announcement, Dua has shared ‘End Of An Era (Live From Mexico)’,
taken from the 21-track release.
The live album and film were recorded during the closing shows of the global tour, which wrapped up after 92 dates across five continents. The release also includes Dua’s live performance of Maná
’s 1992 track ‘Oye Mi Amor’ with the band’s frontman Fher Olvera, part of a run of city-specific covers and duets performed throughout the tour.
“This tour has been the most beautiful and fulfilling experience of my career so far,” Dua says in the concert film trailer. “You’ve built something bigger than a show. You’ve built a family and I feel that every single night.”
The tracklisting for ‘Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico)’ is:
‘Training Season (Live From Mexico)’
‘End Of An Era (Live From Mexico)’
‘Break My Heart (Live From Mexico)’
‘One Kiss (Live From Mexico)’
‘Whatcha Doing (Live From Mexico)’
‘Levitating (Live From Mexico)’
‘These Walls (Live From Mexico)’
‘Oye Mi Amor (ft. Fher de Maná) (Live From Mexico)’
‘Maria (Live From Mexico)’
‘Physical (Live From Mexico)’
‘Electricity (Live From Mexico)’
‘Hallucinate (Live From Mexico)’
‘Illusion (Live From Mexico)’
‘Falling Forever (Live From Mexico)’
‘Happy For You (Live From Mexico)’
‘Love Again (Live From Mexico)’
‘Anything For Love (Live From Mexico)’
‘Be The One (Live From Mexico)’
‘New Rules / Dance The Night Interlude (Live From Mexico)’
‘Don’t Start Now (Live From Mexico)’
‘Houdini (Live From Mexico)’
Physical editions of ‘Dua Lipa (Live From Mexico)’ are available to pre-order now and begin shipping on 5th June.