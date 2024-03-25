Dua Lipa has announced a new show at London’s Royal Albert Hall

Dua Lipa has booked a new London show.

She’ll perform at the Royal Albert Hall on 17th October – with tickets on general sale from 12th April – in support of her not-long-announced third album, ‘Radical Optimism’. Released on 3rd May, a press release explains the record is “inspired by Dua’s own self-discovery.”

“‘Radical Optimism’ is an album that taps into the pure joy and happiness of having clarity in situations that once seemed impossible to face,” it reads. “The hard goodbyes and vulnerable beginnings that previously threatened to crush your soul, become milestones as you choose optimism and start to move with grace through the chaos.”

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” Dua explains. “It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Dua worked with a team of core collaborators throughout the project including Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Kevin Parker.

The tracklisting reads:

End Of An Era

Houdini

Training Season

These Walls

Whatcha Doing

French Exit

Illusion

Falling Forever

Anything For Love

Maria

Happy For You