Dua Lipa has announced a second huge show at Wembley Stadium, London

Her new album came out earlier this year.
Photo Credit: Tyrone Lebon

Dua Lipa has announced a second huge new show at Wembley Stadium.

The news comes hot on the heels of her headline set at Glastonbury, and is in support of her not-long-released third album ‘Radical Optimism’.

She says: “There couldn’t be a better time to share this with you all! I am still flying high from the magic of headlining the Pyramid Stage at Glastonbury this weekend, and I am absolutely thrilled to announce I’ll be playing Wembley Stadium this time next year.”

The original show will take place on 20th June 2025, with a new one the following day.

