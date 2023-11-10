Dua Lipa celebrates singledom with her tongue-in-cheek new single, ‘Houdini’

Dua Lipa has dropped her new single, ‘Houdini’.

The release was celebrated with fan event at the English National Ballet in London; the same location her new music video was shot.

“This track represents the most light and freeing parts of my singledom,” she explains. “’Houdini’ is very tongue in cheek, exploring the idea of whether someone is really worth my while or if I’ll ghost them in the end.

“You never know where something may take you, that’s the beauty of being open to whatever life throws your way. I’m looking forward to sharing that feeling of defiant bliss with my fans.”

The song follows on from ‘Dance The Night’, which features on the soundtrack for the Barbie movie alongside HAIM, Charli XCX, Tame Impala, Ice Spice and more.

Dua last released a full-length album in 2020, ‘Future Nostalgia’, followed by a huge world tour, wrapping up in late 2022.

Check out the new single below.