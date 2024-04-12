Dua Lipa has released a new single inspired by knowing what you’re getting into, ‘Illusion’

Dua Lipa released a new single, ‘Illusion’.

The track coincides with tickets going on sale for her upcoming show at the Royal Albert Hall on 17th October in support of her not-long-announced third album, ‘Radical Optimism’. Released on 3rd May, a press release explains the record is “inspired by Dua’s own self-discovery.”

Dua worked with a team of core collaborators throughout the project including Caroline Ailin, Danny L. Harle, Tobias Jesso Jr. and Kevin Parker.

“‘Illusion’ was the first song Caroline, Danny, Tobias, Kevin and I worked on together, and it really broke the ice for the record,” Dua shares. “It’s about knowing what you’re getting yourself into, but staying for the hell of it. The joke’s on them, it’s the fun of playing someone at their own game because ultimately you won’t fall for an illusion.”

“A couple years ago, a friend introduced me to the term Radical Optimism. It’s a concept that resonated with me, and I became more curious as I started to play with it and weave it into my life,” she says of the wider project. “It struck me – the idea of going through chaos gracefully and feeling like you can weather any storm. At the same time, I found myself looking through the music history of psychedelia, trip hop, and Britpop. It has always felt so confidently optimistic to me, and that honesty and attitude is a feeling I took into my recording sessions.”

Check out the single below; the tracklisting reads:

End Of An Era

Houdini

Training Season

These Walls

Whatcha Doing

French Exit

Illusion

Falling Forever

Anything For Love

Maria

Happy For You