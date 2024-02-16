Dua Lipa has released ‘Training Season’, a song inspired by a string of bad dates

Dua Lipa has released her new single ‘Training Season’.

The track is the second single from her highly anticipated upcoming album, which is due out later this year. In anticipation of the release, a 30-second snippet of ‘Training Season’ has been made available for use on all short-form platforms. Fans can pre-save the single now.

Speaking of the track, she shares: “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘TRAINING SEASON IS OVER,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there.”

She adds, “And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people… men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered. And while it may be that training season is never over for any of us, you start to see the beauty in finding that person to experience it with. You stop looking for the trainees and become more interested in having someone where you are and someone to grow with.”

‘Training Season’ follows Dua Lipa’s recent three BRIT Award nominations, including Artist of the Year, Best Pop Act, and Song of the Year for ‘Dance The Night’. She is also set to perform at the BRIT Awards this year, returning to the stage for the first time since her 2021 performance, where she won Album of the Year for ‘Future Nostalgia’.

