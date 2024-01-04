Ducks Ltd. have released a new album teaser track about self-destructive patterns, ‘Train Full Of Gasoline’

Ducks Ltd. have released a new single, ‘Train Full Of Gasoline’.

It’s the third cut from their new album ‘Harm’s Way’, due 9th February via Carpark Records, and features backing vocals from Ratboys’ Julia Steiner and Moontype’s Margaret McCarthy, as well as Ratboys’ Marcus Nuccio on drums.

“The jumping off point for this song was a friend telling me about the Lac Megantic rail disaster in Quebec. A 73 car train full of crude oil was left unattended and rolled down a hill before derailing and exploding in a town. I read about it a bunch, and to my understanding it was a scenario where a bunch of small errors built up and compounded each other, with the result being a catastrophe out of proportion with any of the individual failures that precipitated it,” explains singer/lyricist Tom McGreevy. “The song is about self destructive patterns. How if you try to ignore or minimize issues in your life they can manifest in places you don’t expect.”

Check it out below.