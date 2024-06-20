Dune Rats have confirmed a new album for summer, ‘If It Sucks, Turn It Up’

Dune Rats have announced details of their new album ‘If It Sucks, Turn It Up’.

The full-length is set for release on 9th August via Ratbag Records / BMG, teased by new single ‘Cheapskate’ and their forthcoming set at 2000trees.

Singer / guitarist Danny Beus says: “We wanted to make an album that throws you around a bit, like you are being washed around in the surf. We’re five albums in now so we knew it should be a record that shows all the different sides to the band.”

“Cheapskate came out of us spending a lot of time touring in the US,” he adds. “There’s this weird world where the rich kids from Hollywood are hanging out with the skate punks and all the kind of people we know because they have such a better time there. As you are growing up you might think having money and sick cars would be the cool thing, but really the coolest thing is hanging out with your mates at the skate park. You can’t buy that.”

Check out the new single below; the album’s full tracklisting reads:

01 If It Sucks, Turn It Up

02 Be Like You

03 Solar Eyes

04 Cheapskate

05 Main Beach

06 High Roller Selling Dope

07 Paper Cuts

08 Rich Kid Rehab

09 Time Bomb

10 Beers, Bongs & Bullshit