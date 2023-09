Dutch Mustard – aka Netherlands born, London-based Sarah-Jayne Riedel – has announced a new EP, ‘Beauty’.

The follow-up to debut EP ‘An Interpretation of Depersonalisation’, the record is set for release on 17th November 17th via DM Records, preceded by the single ‘Dirty Queen’.

“‘Dirty Queen’ is a sarcastic love story. Where “fear of love” can cause mayhem,” she explains.

Check out the new single below.