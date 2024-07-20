Dutch Mustard is making peace with heartbreak on new single ‘Loser’

Dutch Mustard, the musical project of Sarah-Jayne Riedel (SJ), has released a new single, ‘Loser’.

The track, co-written and co-produced with Bill Ryder-Jones, features mix notes from TV on The Radio’s Dave Sitek and arrangement input from William Doyle.

SJ shared the inspiration behind the song, stating: “‘Loser’ is about making peace with heartbreak. We move on by accepting our feelings and understanding that not everyone speaks the truth. This doesn’t mean we stop being truthful, just more careful with who we trust.”

Bill Ryder-Jones commented on working with Dutch Mustard: “I love working with SJ….she’s fucking hard to keep up with like. She has this knack of coming up with great ideas when I’m still admiring the last one.”

Dutch Mustard have announced several live dates for the coming months.

The dates in full read:

JULY

19 The Folklore Rooms, Brighton, UK (w/ Enjoyable Listens)

AUGUST

8 Summer By The River, London, UK (w/ The Howlers)

SEPTEMBER

27 Shacklewell Arms, London, UK (Headline)