Dutch Mustard is celebrating the release of her new EP with a video for the title-track, ‘Beauty’

Dutch Mustard – aka Netherlands born, London-based Sarah-Jayne Riedel – has released a new video for ‘Beauty’.

It’s the title-track of her latest EP, out today (Friday, 17th November). The follow-up to debut EP ‘An Interpretation of Depersonalisation’, the record has already been preceded by the single ‘Dirty Queen’.

“I’m not a trained dancer, so when I had the initial concept in mind for the video, I was hesitant to contact anyone to help make it a reality as I wasn’t sure I’d be able to pull it off,” she says.

“I was really lucky though because the dancer Matt Petty and I met while we were working together on a Netflix series last year. He’s incredibly passionate about dance and he kindly taught me the choreography for the video, assisted by Clare Gill.

“His expertise and style suited the feel of the song perfectly so I’m extremely grateful to have had the pleasure of working with him. Learning to dance has been an exceptionally beautiful time in my life.“

Check out the new video below.