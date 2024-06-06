Dylan is teasing a new body of work with early get-your-own-back single, ‘Perfect Revenge’

Dylan has released a new single, ‘Perfect Revenge’.

The follow-up to recent drops ‘The Alibi’ and ‘Rebel Child’, it’s billed as the first glimpse into a new body of work due out later in 2024.

“I understand that there is power in being the bigger person, and that ‘the best revenge is to have enough self-worth to not seek it’,” Dylan explains, “but sometimes that is not always the answer.”

“My perfect revenge is releasing a song called ‘Perfect Revenge’,” she continues. “I am hoping the person the song is about will hear it everywhere they go, making me completely inescapable. You can run, but you can’t hide!”

Check it out below.