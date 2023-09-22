Dylan has released a new single ‘Rebel Child’ and confirmed her rescheduled headline tour: “I basically wanted my own theme tune”

Dylan has released a new single and confirmed her rescheduled headline tour.
‘Rebel Child’ arrives alongside the news that the Suffolk-born, London-based artist will be on the road again early next year, having postponed her October-November tour.
“First off, I LOVE this song,” she says. “I basically wanted my own theme tune – my main character moment. It’s purposefully at the tempo of a good, strong, strut. It’s the first song I have released that is not about anything other than myself, not about heartbreak or loss, love or friendship; it is about me, myself and I.
“The lyric is about doing life my way and refusing to listen to anyone that tells me how to do it otherwise. The ‘you’ in the song represents the people that do not like me, it’s always seemed to add fuel to the fire, not get me down. This is my own anthem to getting to where I want to be.”
Check it out below, and catch Dylan live at the following:
JANUARY
31 Storm, Munich (DE)
FEBRUARY
02 Melkweg, Amsterdam (NL)
03 Le Trabendo, Paris (FR)
04 Gloria Theatre, Cologne (DE)
06 AB, Brussels (BE)
07 Mojo Club, Hamburg (DE)
09 Vega, Copenhagen (DK)
10 Parkteatret, Oslo (NOR)
11 Fryshuset Klubben, Stockholm (SE)
13 Metropol, Berlin (DE)
15 Hammersmith Apollo, London
18 O2 Academy, Glasgow
19 Vicar Street, Dublin
20 Leeds Beckett SU, Leeds
22 Corn Exchange, Cambridge
23 O2 Academy, Oxford
24 Great Hall, Cardiff
25 O2 Academy, Bournemouth