Dylan has released her “Bonnie and Clyde anthem”, ‘The Alibi’

Her current Rebel Child Tour includes a stop at London's Hammersmith Apollo.
Photo Credit: Holly Mccandless-Desmond

Dylan has released a new single, ‘The Alibi’.

The follow-up to last year’s ‘Rebel Child’, it arrives to coincide with her European tour, the UK leg of which kicks off at London’s Hammersmith Apollo on 15th February.

Dylan says of the track: “The Alibi is my Bonnie and Clyde anthem. Except I nearly let Clyde ruin my life. For me the song was written about having to let go of a relationship that meant a lot to me – despite it not being a healthy one – and wanting to express how much that person still meant to me after. I think the hardest kind of breakup is when you still think the absolute world of someone after it’s over. It’s taken a year to get this song right but I knew it was special the minute we wrote the 1st version. Ten versions later, it’s more of a celebration of love rather than loss.”

Check it out below.

