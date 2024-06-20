Leeds quintet Eades reflect on addiction with their new single, ‘Constantly’

Leeds quintet Eades have released a new single, ‘Constantly’.

The band are soon going to be following up debut album ‘Delusion Spree’ with their new EP ‘Fight Or Flight’, which is due on 14th August via their own label Bam Bam Records.

Harry Jordan says of the track: “Having spent around ten years in the Leeds music scene it’s become quite apparent to me just how normalised and almost expected drug and alcohol abuse really is. I fear without having stability in my own life, that I am fortunate to have with my fiancé and a job I love, I same thing that has happened to a lot of people I care about could have happened to me. We are now at an age where we are starting to see the effects that long term alcohol and drug abuse can do to a person. I realised over the last year or so that I have a number of friends that I don’t think I have seen sober in a very long time and it’s scary to be honest.

“A small few people I know have accepted help and done something about it, but a larger number refuse to accept that they have a problem at all. The strain I have seen it take on a number of peoples mental health has become quite harrowing.

“I wrote this song about two years ago around the time I started becoming a lot more aware of these issues. Even though the instrumentation of the track is playful and it’s definitely a fun one in our live set, I think the lyrics are some of the rawest I have ever written. For the first time ever I feel quite nervous putting this one out!”

Check out the new single below, and catch them live at the following:

SEPTEMBER

14 Bristol – Breakfest

18 Manchester – Gullivers

19 Norwich – Voodoo Daddy’s

23 Portsmouth – Edge Of The Wedge

24 Brighton – Hope and Ruin

26 London – Strange Brew