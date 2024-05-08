Eades are celebrating having fun with their mates on new single, ‘Liquid Gold’

Leeds quintet Eades are back with a new EP.

The band are following up their debut album ‘Delusion Spree’ with ‘Fight Or Flight’, teased by early single ‘Liquid Gold’ and due on 14th August via their own label Bam Bam Records.

Tom O’Reilly says of the track: “Ahhh lockdown 1… such a trepidatious cocktail of seclusion and hopefulness. Everyone started to nervously ask the big questions: ‘how long will this actually last?’ / ‘when will they reopen the pubs? The beer gardens?’ / ‘Will we be arrested for exercising too long in the park?’.

“I suppose it’s no surprise I had a look back at some fond memories of leaving a friends house hungover, making my way though the blinding height of summer, passing friends in a beer garden or a park and joining for a half that became many more than the one half.

“I didn’t realise it at the time, but it was a reflection on longing, I was yearning for simplicity, companionship and a time before uncertainty. It’s a simple song with a simple message; join your mates for that drink in a beer garden, you never quite know when the next pandemic might be.”

Check out the new single below.