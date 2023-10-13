Easy Life have released their last-ever single – check out ‘Trust Exercises’

Easy Life have released their last ever single under the band name.

The group – who also have a farewell gig at London’s KOKO tonight (Friday, 13th October) – are currently exploring a name change following a legal challenge from Easy Group.

“Having explored literally every possible avenue, we have realised that there are no good options available to us, and we need to change our name to move forward,” the band explain. “Sadly, it seems that justice is only available to those who can afford it. We simply don’t have the funds to access a fair trial in the high court.”

Read their full statement at easylifemusic.com.

Check out the new single below.