Eaves Wilder has released a new single, ‘Freefall’.

The song follows on from her recent EP ‘Hookey’, released earlier this year, and arrives alongside news that she’ll headline Colours in London on 17th October.

She says of the track: “Freefall is about pure hedonism, about wanting to feel everything and do everything at once. I wrote it the moment I realised I was ready to move on and allow myself to let go again.”

Check it out below.