Ebbb announce debut EP ‘All At Once’ and release double single ‘Himmel’ / ‘Swarm’

London-based trio Ebbb have officially unveiled their debut EP ‘All At Once’, scheduled for release on June 14th via Ninja Tune. The news comes alongside the launch of their double single ‘Himmel’ / ‘Swarm’, which you can check out now.

The forthcoming five-track EP, ‘All At Once’, is Ebbb’s first release with Ninja Tune. Consisting of producer Lev Ceylan, vocalist Will Rowland, and drummer Scott MacDonald, Ebb already established a formidable presence in London’s underground music scene.

“Brian Wilson meets Death Grips,” is how the group collectively describes their music. The newly released singles, ‘Himmel’ and ‘Swarm’, embody this distinctive style. ‘Himmel’ starts with a serene soundscape that swiftly transitions into a forceful, drill-like rhythm, showcasing Rowland’s ability to harmonize dreamy vocals with intense beats. “That song encapsulates the two sides of the sound we have quite well,” Rowland explains, “Having the more ethereal, dreamy vocals but with that undercurrent of the low rumblings. It’s kind of like heaven and hell.” On the other hand, ‘Swarm’ features a captivating groove that evolves unexpectedly into a vibrant burst of experimental pop.

Regarding the EP, Lev Ceylan expressed his enthusiasm for the project’s dynamic nature. “I like that it can’t be pigeonholed,” says Ceylan. “We really do love plot twists – where it just explodes into something completely different.”