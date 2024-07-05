Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2025 European tour with 15 shows across 10 countries

Ed Sheeran has announced a major European tour for 2025, spanning 15 shows across 10 countries from May to September.

The tour, a continuation of his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, will see Sheeran perform in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark. This announcement follows the singer-songwriter’s successful runs in North America, South East Asia, the UAE, India, and his recent return to Europe.

Fans eager to secure their tickets can mark their calendars for 9 AM CEST on Wednesday 10th July, with the exception of the Rome show, for which tickets will be available at 9 AM CEST on 12th July. All tickets can be purchased via Sheeran’s official website, www.edsheeran.com.

The dates in full read:

MAY

30 Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

JUNE

06 Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France

14 T.B.A, Rome, Italy

20 Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France

29 MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

JULY

05 Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany

26 Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

AUGUST

02 Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland

08 Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium

16 Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland

23 Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden

29 Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

30 Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

SEPTEMBER

05 Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany