Ed Sheeran has announced a massive 2025 European tour with 15 shows across 10 countries

The tour will include 15 shows across Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark
Photo Credit: Annie Leibovitz

Ed Sheeran has announced a major European tour for 2025, spanning 15 shows across 10 countries from May to September.

The tour, a continuation of his record-breaking Mathematics Tour, will see Sheeran perform in Spain, France, Italy, Germany, Norway, Switzerland, Belgium, Poland, Sweden, and Denmark. This announcement follows the singer-songwriter’s successful runs in North America, South East Asia, the UAE, India, and his recent return to Europe.

Fans eager to secure their tickets can mark their calendars for 9 AM CEST on Wednesday 10th July, with the exception of the Rome show, for which tickets will be available at 9 AM CEST on 12th July. All tickets can be purchased via Sheeran’s official website, www.edsheeran.com.

The dates in full read:

MAY
30 Cívitas Metropolitano, Madrid, Spain

JUNE
06 Orange Vélodrome Stadium, Marseille, France
14 T.B.A, Rome, Italy
20 Decathlon Arena – Stade Pierre Mauroy, Lille, France
29 MHPArena, Stuttgart, Germany

JULY
05 Volksparkstadion, Hamburg, Germany
26 Ullevaal Stadion, Oslo, Norway

AUGUST
02 Stadion Letzigrund, Zürich, Switzerland
08 Middenvijver Park, Antwerp, Belgium
16 Tarczyński Arena, Wroclaw, Poland
23 Strawberry Arena, Stockholm, Sweden
29 Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark
30 Øresundsparken, Copenhagen, Denmark

SEPTEMBER
05 Merkur Spiel-Arena, Dusseldorf, Germany

