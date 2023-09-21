Egyptian Blue yearn for connection with their new single, ‘To Be Felt’

Egyptian Blue have shared a new single, ‘To Be Felt’.

It’s the latest taster from their upcoming debut album, ‘A Living Commodity’, set to arrive on 27th October via Yale! Records.

On the new single, co-frontman Andy Buss says: “To Be Felt was written at a time I was fresh out of a relationship and feeling a certain disconnect from the world when once you have that someone to experience things with, suddenly the cord has been cut. It coincides with the notion of feeling invisible and longing to be felt to have connection to be back in a comfortable but new reality.”

The band will hit the road this autumn, including a special release day instore performance at London’s Rough Trade East.

You can check out ‘To Be Felt’ below.