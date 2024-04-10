Electric Castle has signed up Paolo Nutini, Sean Paul and more

Electric Castle has announced over 80 more acts for this summer’s festival.

Joining the event’s tenth birthday bash are Paolo Nutini (pictured), Sean Paul, Todd Terje, Yune Pinku, Antony Szmierek, Sasha, Palaye Royale, Kawala, Angélica Garcia, Cavalera, Apashe With Brass Orchestra, Iguana Death Cult, DJ Yoda, Dub Pistols and more.

They join loads of already-announced acts like Massive Attack, Bring Me The Horizon, Queens Of The Stone Age, Chase & Status Live, DJ Shadow, Khruangbin, Sleaford Mods, Marc Rebillet, Jayda G, Bonobo (Dj Set), Dj Diesel (Shaq), Kenya Grace and Genesis Owusu.

Electric Castle takes place in Transylvania, Romania, from 17th-21st July. Visit electriccastle.ro for more information.