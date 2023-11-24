ELIO is teasing her upcoming album with early getting-shit-done single, ‘A2B’

ELIO is back with a new single, ‘A2B’.

The track marks her second, after ‘Sorority’, following her move to LA and a period away to work on her music, with the pair billed as the start of a “new era” for the up-and-comer.

Speaking on the track, ELIO explains: “A2B was one of the first songs written on the album. I wanted a song that was fun and energetic that still felt organic.

“It’s the alternate side to working too hard, where you feel like you’re on your shit and moving 1000 miles an hour. No one can keep up with you but in the best way.”

Check it out below.