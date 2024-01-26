ELIO has announced her debut album with love/hate lead single, ‘More Than My Mind’

ELIO has released a new single, ‘More Than My Mind’.

The track marks her third – after ‘A2B’ and ‘Sorority’ – following a move to LA and a period away to work on her music. All three feature on her upcoming debut album ‘something in the air’, too, due 19th April.

ELIO explains: “I’m so proud of this album, I feel like when you start releasing music it can feel daunting to think about what you want to say and sound like on your debut album. I feel like it’s the perfect time to reintroduce yourself and really dig up your life and what brought you here and what you’re feeling. The album follows the same trend, who I am, what I’ve experienced and where I am now. It’s about me and my relationships and learning how they play in my own life. It’s a bit of an emotional rollercoaster, with fun songs and sad songs and reminiscing on past lives and relationships, but that’s my life and I know it’s so many other young peoples lives as well.”

Check out the new single below.