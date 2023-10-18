ELIO is back with a new single about supporting your friends, ‘Sorority’

ELIO is back with a new single, ‘Sorority’.

The track follows her move to LA and a period away to work on her music, and is billed as the start of a “new era” for the up-and-comer.

Speaking about the track, ELIO explains: “Over the past couple years it’s been hard for me to escape the realizations of growing up in a society that teaches us what it means to be a woman. Sorority is the start of me unpacking the feelings of growing up and thinking that other girls were my competition. It’s hard to break away from all of the noise of what society wants us to be.

“I was having a conversation with my friends about how we were all scared of each other the first time we met, and it really made me question why that is such a common opinion among us. I love the women in my life but have no doubt been subject to comparison and felt the need to be the one that appears perfect. Sorority is about letting all that go and just being able to be there and support our friends and community with no expectations and judgement.”

Check it out below.