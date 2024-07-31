Ella Eyre has shared her new summer love song ‘Domino szn’, written in just one day

The track marks Eyre's third release as an independent artist.
Photo Credit: Danika Magdelena

Ella Eyre has released her new single ‘domino szn’.

Out via Play It Again Sam, the track marks Eyre’s third release as an independent artist, and was written in a single day.

Eyre explains: “Two months ago domino szn didn’t exist. This is the quickest write to release I have ever had in my entire career and that is one of the many reasons why I love being an independent artist.

“This song came about so naturally. It felt so good to write that I couldn’t wait for another summer to pass before sharing it with the world, and I’m so happy I don’t have to! domino szn is a metaphor for everyone falling in love – aka the ‘domino effect’.

“It’s a summer love kind of song I’ve always wanted to write and I’m so excited for it to be out.”

‘domino szn’ follows Eyre’s recent singles ‘Head In The Ground’ and ‘Ain’t No Love That Blind’, the latter of which she performed live at the BAFTA TV Awards earlier this year.

