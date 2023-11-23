Ella Eyre is embracing her independence with new single, ‘Head In The Ground (Feat. Tiggs Da Author)’

Ella Eyre has released a new single, ‘Head In The Ground (Feat. Tiggs Da Author)’.

The track is out now via Play It Again Sam [PIAS], and is billed as marking the beginning of a brand new era for Ella. She’ll also debut new material at a few upcoming shows, including Jazz Cafe in London (27th, 28th November and 22nd March), and Band On The Wall in Manchester on 23rd March.

She comments: “‘Head in the Ground’ is my first ever independent release and I am so excited to be putting this one out first. It’s an admission of my own complacency at a difficult time in my life and I wrote this song as a bit of a slap on the wrist to myself, because I know better than to run away from the things that scare me. Sometimes you have to make fun of a sticky situation to see the light and I had A LOT of fun making this record.”

Check out the new track below.