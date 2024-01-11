Ellie Bleach has unveiled her second EP, a concept piece that reflects on loneliness

Ellie Bleach has announced her second EP, ‘Now Leaving West Feldwood’.

The six-track record in a concept piece set in the fictional town of West Feldwood, and will be released 28th March via Sad Club Records. The London-based singer has also shared new single, ‘Whole Lotta Nothing’.

“I wrote this track during a time I too was dating and feeling equal measures of cynicism and deep longing, two feelings at odds with each other and yet comfortable in their coexistence,” she explains.

“I wanted ‘Whole Lotta Nothing’ to sound like a dive bar at 3am, as if the narrator is singing to an empty room besides the janitor and barkeep. The ‘Limelight Motel’ where this song is set finds itself the backdrop to suburban melodrama, as it reveals another snapshot of the townsfolk residing in West Feldwood.”

Check out the new single below.