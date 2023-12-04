Ellie Bleach has shared a festive new single, ‘Merry Christmas, Do You Ever Think Of Me?’

Ellie Bleach has shared a new single, ‘Merry Christmas, Do You Ever Think Of Me?’.

The festive track will be released on Rough Trade’s Xmas compilation album, alongside the likes of Julia Jacklin, Dream Nails, Black Midi and more.

On the new single, Ellie says: “Set in the sleepy suburbs, ‘Merry Christmas, Do You Ever Think of Me?’ is my take on the sadness that nostalgia can so often manifest. I wanted to express the strange discomfort of familiarity in returning to your hometown, especially at the so-called happiest time of the year. The repeated ‘nothing changes round here’ is a phrase often heard in the quiet suburbs that reads as boredom and comfort in equal measures. Returning to a place that hasn’t changed can transport you back to the person you once were, and for my first ever Christmas song, I wanted to create a narrator who has found herself caught by the past, lamenting a lost love as they idly daydream about a chance encounter.”

Check it out below, and catch her on tour with Ten Tonnes throughout December.