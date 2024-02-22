Ellie Bleach has shared her theatrical new single ‘That’ll Show ‘Em’

Ellie Bleach has released a new single, ‘That’ll Show ‘Em‘.

It’s the latest cut from her recently-announced second EP, ‘Now Leaving West Feldwood’. The six-track record in a concept piece set in the fictional town of West Feldwood, and will be released 28th March via Sad Club Records.

On the new single, she says: “This is the most theatrical of all my releases thus far. Vaudeville arrangements including sax and clarinet help set the scene of a seedy jazz bar, then descending into total cacophony by the end. That’ll show em is the emotional crescendo of the entire EP, ending on a note of total desperation.”

Check out the new single below.