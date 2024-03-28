Ellie Bleach is celebrating her new EP release with a video for ‘Hottest Man Alive 1995’

Ellie Bleach has released a new video for ‘Hottest Man Alive 1995’.
It’s the latest cut from her second EP, ‘Now Leaving West Feldwood’. The six-track record in a concept piece set in the fictional town of West Feldwood, and is out today (28th March) via Sad Club Records.
She also has a bunch of tour dates coming up in support of the release, including:
MARCH
29 Bodega, Nottingham, UK
30 Crofters Rights, Bristol, UK
APRIL
3 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK
4 The Social, London, UK
6 Fair Play Festival, Manchester, UK
MAY
4 Wanderlust Festival, Southampton, UK
11 Grrrl Zine Fair – Southend, UK
18 Get Together Festival – Sheffield, UK
Check out the new video below.