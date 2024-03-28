Ellie Bleach is celebrating her new EP release with a video for ‘Hottest Man Alive 1995’

Her new EP is also out now.
Photo credit: Eleni Papachristodoulou

Ellie Bleach has released a new video for ‘Hottest Man Alive 1995’.

It’s the latest cut from her second EP, ‘Now Leaving West Feldwood’. The six-track record in a concept piece set in the fictional town of West Feldwood, and is out today (28th March) via Sad Club Records.

She also has a bunch of tour dates coming up in support of the release, including:

MARCH
29 Bodega, Nottingham, UK
30 Crofters Rights, Bristol, UK

APRIL
3 Prince Albert, Brighton, UK
4 The Social, London, UK
6 Fair Play Festival, Manchester, UK

MAY
4 Wanderlust Festival, Southampton, UK
11 Grrrl Zine Fair – Southend, UK
18 Get Together Festival – Sheffield, UK

Check out the new video below.

