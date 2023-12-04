Ellie Goulding is going to play a special Royal Albert Hall show with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra

Ellie Goulding has announced a special Royal Albert Hall show with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra.

She’ll perform reimagined versions of hits and fan favourites at the London venue on Thursday 11th April, with tickets on sale from Friday 8th December.

Ellie says: “A huge thank you to everyone who came out to our orchestral shows in the US. It’d been a while since I performed there, and you all made me feel so welcome. The response to these shows has been more than I could have ever asked for and I’ve seen your requests for more. I’m so excited to confirm that we’ll be doing a very special show at the iconic Royal Albert Hall with the Royal Philharmonic Concert Orchestra next year.”

Her album ‘Higher Than Heaven’ is out now via Interscope Records.