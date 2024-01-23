Ellur has shared the official video for new single ‘Satellites’

Ellur has dropped the video for her recent single ‘Satellites’. Directed by Sarah Oglesby of Sodium Films, the clip captures the emotion of the track with an up-close look at Ellur performing on a grand piano supported by a string quartet.

Speaking about the track, Ellur says, “In my life I’ve witnessed the disintegration of relationships that seemed so full of love. ‘Satellites’ is a song about that.”

“When approaching the writing with Dan, I told him I wanted to write a song that felt timeless both in lyrics and melody. Inspired by Joni Mitchell’s ‘Both Sides Now’ and seeing her perform it with just an acoustic guitar at roughly my age at Isle of Wight in 1970 and then decades later with a full orchestra and have it convey a totally different emotional landscape to the original performance. In a bit of a pretentious way, I wanted the same song for myself and I really love what we created.”

“Tim Malkin then wrote a string arrangement for the track and I loved how the strings really guided and tied up all the emotional nuance that we’d intentionally left so open ended in the writing. It’s a really beautiful song, that I’m really really proud of. I loved working with the people who I’ve worked with on it. I hope one day I can perform it with a full orchestra myself. That would be the dream.“

Check out ‘Satellites’ now below.