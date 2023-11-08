Ellur’s new single ‘The Woman’ is “a celebration of togetherness, womanhood and support”

Ellur has shared a new single, ‘The Woman’.

The track – out now via Dance to the Radio – follows on from the Leeds newcomer’s recent drops ‘Free’ and ‘Anywhere’, which were co-written with Circa Waves’ Kieran Shudall.

She says of the track: “Despite being the result of a distressing time for me, I see ‘The Woman’ as a celebration of togetherness, womanhood and support that can get us through difficult times. It’s a song that is very close to my heart. I wrote it after processing a traumatic experience in my late teens that had made me feel frighteningly vulnerable. I then felt claustrophobic and overwhelmed by the fact I couldn’t do anything to ‘fix it’.

“I wrote ‘The Woman’ with no intention of showing it to anyone or releasing it. I wrote it just for me. But after slipping it into a few acoustic performances early this year, I received really inspiring feedback from people in the audience. Women were approaching me to tell me they liked the song with this knowing look and I felt an immediate connection to them. It actually felt pretty devastating that we had these experiences in common.”

Check it out below, and catch her on tour throughout November.

Ellur will play:

NOVEMBER

8 Electric Ballroom, London

10 O2 Institute, Birmingham

11 SWX, Bristol

13 Epic, Norwich

14 Junction, Cambridge

16 The Welly, Hull

17 Empire, Middlesbrough

18 Foundry, Sheffield