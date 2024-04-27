Elmiene releases new single ‘Sweetness’ amid world tour and Ivor Novello nomination

Elmiene has dropped his latest single, ‘Sweetness.’

The new offering continues the Oxford singer-songwriter’s exploration of intricate emotions, delving into the fading vibrancy of a once-promising relationship. The release of ‘Sweetness’ arrives as Elmiene has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

‘Sweetness,’ produced in collaboration with producer Dahi — who has credits with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and SZA — marks another poignant chapter in Elmiene’s catalogue. Dahi also partnered with Elmiene on the tracks ‘Shame’ and ‘Remember’. The track comes alongside a video directed by Cam Hicks, which you can check out below.