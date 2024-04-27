Elmiene releases new single ‘Sweetness’ amid world tour and Ivor Novello nomination

The track reflects on the dimming light of past love.

Elmiene has dropped his latest single, ‘Sweetness.’

The new offering continues the Oxford singer-songwriter’s exploration of intricate emotions, delving into the fading vibrancy of a once-promising relationship. The release of ‘Sweetness’ arrives as Elmiene has been nominated for the Rising Star Award at this year’s Ivor Novello Awards.

‘Sweetness,’ produced in collaboration with producer Dahi — who has credits with artists like Kendrick Lamar, Drake, and SZA — marks another poignant chapter in Elmiene’s catalogue. Dahi also partnered with Elmiene on the tracks ‘Shame’ and ‘Remember’. The track comes alongside a video directed by Cam Hicks, which you can check out below.

SHARE:
LATEST NEWS
Music News
rouri404 announces new EP 'crows' and releases reflective single 'skin'
Music News
The Smashing Pumpkins announce Kiki Wong as their new guitarist
Music News
Catfish and the Bottlemen sell out landmark Liverpool show in a week
READ MORE