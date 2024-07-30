Emily Burns has shared a personal new video for ‘Give and Take’ filmed in New York City

Emily Burns has unveiled a music video for her recently released track ‘Give and Take’, out now via So Recordings.

The clip, filmed in New York City, was captured on the personal phones of Burns and her girlfriend, Grace.

Burns explains, “It was never our intention to get a music video out of this, we were just filming special moments between us and then realised Give and Take is the perfect sound track for these moments.

“Our thoughts are it’s something we can look back on in 40 years time and feel blessed and grateful for the love we have and the opportunities we have to spend time together like this. Walking into Times Square for the first time was a real moment – it felt like stepping into a movie scene. So to have our own little “short film” of the trip is really perfect.”

Check it out below.