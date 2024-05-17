Empire Of The Sun have announced their first record in eight years, fourth album ‘Ask That God’

Empire Of The Sun have announced their fourth album, ‘Ask That God’.

Set for release on 26th July, it marks the duo’s – Emperor Steele and Lord Littlemore – follow-up to 2016’s ‘Two Vines’.

“It has been a journey unlike any other that Empire Of The Sun has undertaken. We always ‘go there’ when it comes to exploration of both the self and the outside world,” says Littlemore. “This body of work represents the greatest shift in consciousness our world has ever seen and that’s reflected in the music.”

“Ask That God is an album we searched for and were thankfully blessed with. We are nothing more than conduits, gathering experience and finding what is meant for the Empire to find,” adds Steele.

They’ve also shared first single ‘Changes’, which they describe as “like a teenager rebelling against his imaginary emotions.” Check it out below.