Empire Of The Sun celebrate majesty and beauty with their new single, ‘Cherry Blossom’

Empire Of The Sun have released a new single, ‘Cherry Blossom’.

It’s a cut from their not-long-announced fourth album, ‘Ask That God’. Set for release on 26th July, it marks the duo’s – Emperor Steele and Lord Littlemore – follow-up to 2016’s ‘Two Vines’.

“It has been a journey unlike any other that Empire Of The Sun has undertaken. We always ‘go there’ when it comes to exploration of both the self and the outside world,” says Littlemore. “This body of work represents the greatest shift in consciousness our world has ever seen and that’s reflected in the music.”

“Ask That God is an album we searched for and were thankfully blessed with. We are nothing more than conduits, gathering experience and finding what is meant for the Empire to find,” adds Steele.

Of the single, Emperor Steele explains: “This song is about seeing the majesty and beauty that lies before our very eyes. Making sure you don’t lose what is precious by taking it for granted. It’s essentially a love song, “our souls are sewing our fortune”….love is a traveller, it has no expiry date, it moves through the expanse of time, to far off places, through far off times.”

Lord Littlemore adds: “It’s about a feeling of newness and new life and new opportunity to bring goodness. If we change ourselves rather than changing the world, then we do change the world.”

Check out the new single below.