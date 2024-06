Empire State Bastard have announced the first-ever Bastard Fest.

A new-ish project from Mike Vennart and Biffy Clyro’s Simon Neil, the event follows on from their debut album ‘Rivers of Heresy’, which arrived last year via Silence Records.

Headlined by ESB themselves, the event will take place on Saturday 13th July at Corporation in Sheffield, with further sets from Heriot, Conjurer, Pupil Slicer and Hidden Mothers.

Tickets for Bastard Fest will go on sale at 10.00am on Thursday 20th June.