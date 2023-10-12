Employed To Serve have released a new video for ‘World Ender’ ahead of their UK tour

Employed To Serve have released a new video for ‘World Ender’.

The clip was shot during the quintet’s huge Bloodstock set this year, and it arrived ahead of their UK tour. The band’s upcoming live run kicks off later this month in Newcastle, and includes a night at London’s Lafayette.

“Being invited to play the main stage at Bloodstock was a truly exciting moment for us and we knew we wanted to make a statement,” they explain. “We knew we had to immortalise this milestone performance in a video, and really capture the energy and enthusiasm of the Bloodstock audience.

“When it came to picking the song for the video, there was no contest, it had to be ‘World Ender’. The song itself is about one chapter ending and another beginning, which we think perfectly sums up our excitement for what comes next for ETS. We can guarantee it will be bigger and better than anything that has come before.”

Check it out below, and catch the band live at the following:

OCTOBER

25: Newcastle The Cluny 2

26: Glasgow The Cathouse

27: Leeds The Key Club

28: Manchester Gorilla

29: Milton Keynes Craufurd Arms

30: Nottingham Bodega

31: Birmingham Devil’s Dog

NOVEMBER

01: Bristol Exchange

02: Cardiff Clwd Ifor Bach

03: London Lafayette

04: Brighton Green Door Store