Empress Of has teamed up with Rina Sawayama for her new single ‘Kiss Me’.

The collaboration marks Empress Of’s first new music since the release of her ‘Save Me’ EP, with the pair meeting on tour supporting Carly Rae Jepsen.

It’s an early teaser from the Honduran-American artist’s upcoming new album, and arrives with a video directed by India Harris, featuring Empress Of and Rina in the countryside.

Check it out below.